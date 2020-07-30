Swindon Town have confirmed on their official club website that former Barnsley and Manchester United defender Zeki Fryers has signed a fresh deal with the club.

Swindon Town are preparing for life in League One after securing promotion from League Two in the 2019/20 campaign. The Robins kicked off their recruitment with the permanent signing of last season’s loan star Diallang Jaiyesimi and now, they have confirmed a second agreement.

Swindon Town announced on Wednesday evening that defender Zeki Fryers has agreed a fresh deal with the club. The former Manchester United youngster has put pen to paper on a new two-year contract at The County Ground, keeping him with Richie Wellens’ side until the summer of 2022.

Upon the announcement, Swindon moved to express their joy at the new deal in their official club statement, saying they are happy to have reached new terms with a player who played an impressive role last season.

“Fryers was a stand-out performer as Swindon won League Two, performing brilliantly at both left-back and centre-half,” the statement said.

“We are over the moon he has chose to continue on this journey with us as we head into League One.”

In total, Fryers played in 25 games across all competitions for Swindon Town last summer. The former Barnsley man impressed after signing on a free transfer in his first campaign, featuring at both left-back and centre-back.

