According to Sky Sports News’ Transfer Centre (12:30, 29/07), Former West Brom and Peterborough United man Adil Nabi is “attracting interest” from a number of Championship clubs.

Former West Brom youngster Adil Nabi has been out of the British game since January 2019, when he made an unlikely move from Scottish club Dundee to Greek side OFI Crete.

Now, it has been claimed that Nabi is attracting interest from a host of Championship clubs. Sky Sports News reports that Nabi’s form in Greece has seen “a number of clubs” from the Championship take notice, with a potential return to English football on the cards.

Nabi’s performances with Greek Super League side OFI Crete have seen him become a fan favourite amongst the club’s supporters. Featuring frequently in attacking midfield, Nabi has scored eight goals and laid on four assists in 34 appearances across all competitions for the club.

The 26-year-old is heading into the final 12 months of his deal with OFI Crete, opening the door to a potential move back to England. The report eludes to mentioning which Championship sides are keen on Nabi but a move back to England could happen this summer.

Nabi came through West Brom’s academy, scoring 26 goals and providing 13 assists in 74 games for their Under-23s before leaving to join Peterborough United in January 2016. With Posh, Nabi played only 10 times, laying on two assists before leaving for Dundee.

After one goal in 13 for Dundee across a half a season, Nabi joined Crete and has been with the club ever since.

