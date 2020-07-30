According to a report from Football Insider, Barnsley will turn their attention to ex-Sunderland striker Mikael Mandron if their pursuit of 12-goal target Lyndon Dykes fails.

After securing their Championship status, Barnsley’s attention will now turn to preparing for the 2020/21 campaign. Gerhard Struber was able to guide the Tykes to safety and as per reports, he will be looking to bring in a new striker this summer.

A report from Football Insider has claimed that Barnsley are interested in signing Livington’s sought-after star Lyndon Dykes this summer. However, if they fail in their pursuit for Dykes, Barnsley will instead look to swoop for former Sunderland striker Mikael Mandron.

Mandron is a free agent after departing Gillingham and with Rangers tabling a bid for Dykes, Barnsley could be forced to look elsewhere for a new striker. The free agent striker is available for nothing after leaving the Gills, allowing him to go on the lookout for a new club.

Mandron netted six goals and laid on two assists across all competitions for Gillingham in the 2019/20 campaign, playing in 28 games.

After coming through the Sunderland academy, Mandron left to join Eastleigh on a free transfer in 2016. Since then, he has worked his way back up the football league ladder, spending six months with Wigan Athletic before joining Colchester United, where Mandron netted 12 goals and laid on nine assists in 95 games.

If they fail in their efforts to sign Dykes, Barnsley fans, would you welcome a summer move for Mandron? Let us know what you think in the poll at the bottom of the page.

