Leeds United continue to be linked with players with them facing their first Premier League campaign in 16 years next season. According to Voetbal International, the latest player to be said to be interesting the Whites is Dutch right-back Sean Klaiber.

25-year-old Klaiber has been at current club FC Utrecht since joining them as a 12-year-old in 2007. He’s made his way up through the youth rankings at the club and made the breakthrough to first-team standing at the start of the 2014/15 campaign.

Aside from a half-season loan at FC Dordrecht (12 games/2 goals/1 assist), his entire career has been at Utrecht where he has made 151 appearances, scoring 8 goals and providing 21 assists. 24 of those games have been in this season’s Eredivisie, where he has scored netted 4 goals and laid on 4 assists.

Voetbal International says that even though the 25-year-old has a contract for another two years, there is a possibility of a move to English football in the offing saying that he “is followed from England.”

Whilst admitting that there a “concrete offer has not yet been made” they say that there is interest “certainly there” and name Leeds United as one of those sides showing said interest.

The View from The72

Whilst Leeds United certainly do need players adding to the squad to make them competitive in the Premier League, Klaiber would only be a back-up at best. After the season that he’s had, the way that he plays Marcelo Bielsa’s system, you just cannot see Luke Ayling being benched to accommodate Klaiber if he were to be bought. Interest in him there might be, but Leeds United are likely assessing a lot of players.

Will Leeds United sign Sean Klaiber in the summer?