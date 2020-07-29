Hull City fans have united on Twitter today in an act of opposition against the Allam’s ownership of the club.

Hundreds of their supporters have been sharing the below picture to reiterate the fact they want their owners out. #AllamOut has been trending throughout the day.

Twitter: #AllamOut #hcafc https://t.co/qYtzo9pIVT (@HCAction4Change)

The Allams’ continuous asset stripping has led to the club’s relegation to League One for the first time 15 years.

To make matters worse, there has been no message or update from the club regarding their direction/plans heading in the third tier. Instead, there has been silence since last Wednesday with fans having no idea what is going on. Grant McCann is still in a job it appears.

Relationships between the Hull faithful and the Allams have been strained since their attempts to change the club’s name to Hull Tigers. Despite the past decade or so being the most successful in the Tigers’ history, many believe it has been tarnished by the poor ownership.

Hull slipped out of the Premier League just three years ago due to the fact they started the season with 13 fit senior players and without a permanent manager after Steve Bruce quit.

Since then, the Yorkshire club have sold the likes of Harry Maguire, Sam Clucas, Andy Robertson, Ahmed Elmohamady, Kamil Grosicki, Jarrod Bowen, Curtis Davies, Tom Huddlestone and Eldin Jakupovic for large sums of money and none has been re-invested back in the playing squad.

As anger grows amongst their fans, they are hoping today’s Twitter spree spreads more awareness of their discontent.

Twitter: Enough is enough. #AllamOut #Hcafc https://t.co/DEjR9FeHbm (@HullCityStats)