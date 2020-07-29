Leeds United are a club that many said deserved to be in English football’s top-tier competition – the Premier League. However, the Whites being the Whites, they preferred to do it off their own back.

This season just gone was their centenary season; it was also one where CEO Angus Kinnear said that they weren’t dicking around with the playoffs like they did the season before.

That Kinnear missive proved to be prophetic as Leeds United romped to not only promotion but also to the Sky Bet Championship title. After overcoming their usual blips of form, the Marcelo Bielsa’s men won the division by 10 points over nearest rival West Bromwich Albion.

New players will be needed to flesh out the Leeds United squad and to make the Whites competitive in the Premier League. Here are three players being linked with a move to Elland Road.

Cristhian Stuani (Girona – value £3.6m): former Middlesbrough man Stuani has been back in Spanish football with Girona for three seasons after leaving Teesside. Since being at Girona, he’s scored 70 goals in 103 games – a haul that includes a remarkable haul of 29 goals this season just gone. Leeds United is said to be assessing him as a potential target.



Ole Romeny (NEC Nijmegen – value £360,000): 20-year-old Romeny has a deal at Nijmegen that runs until 2022. However, the length of the contract tends not to matter as much as the depth of the pocket when it comes to interested sides. The sides that are said interested in the youngster include Manchester City and Juventus as well as Leeds. He scored 8 goals and provided 2 assists in Holland’s second-tier this season just gone. NEC Nijmegen is thought to be resisting offers for him.



Lucas Martinez Quarta (River Plate – value £9m): Quarta has been linked to Leeds United since late-June. His name has popped up today in terms of Real Betis being said to be ready to offer a flat cash fee of €12m/£10.8m for him – something that would scupper any plans that Leeds United might have as to intending to bring him in as a replacement for Ben White.

