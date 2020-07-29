Valencia are interested in Watford’s Gerard Deulofeu, according to Spanish news outlet AS.

Ex-Hornets boss Javi Gracia has been appointed as the La Liga sides’ new manager and is being linked with a reunion with the 26-year-old and Kiko Femenia with his new club.

Deulofeu, who is valued at £18 million on Transfermarkt, is likely to be attracting interest following Watford’s relegation to the Championship.

The Hertfordshire club will also face a battle to keep hold of the likes of Troy Deeney, Abdoulaye Doucoure and Roberto Pereyra over the coming weeks.

Deulofeu signed for the Hornets two years ago from Barcelona on an initial loan deal that was later made permanent. He has since scored 17 goals in 70 games in all competitions during his time at Vicarage Road.

The tricky winger started his career at Barcelona and was a key player for their B team before going onto play six times for their first-team during his first spell at the club.

He moved on loan to Everton during the 2013/14 season and later moved to Goodison Park permanently after a stint at Sevilla.

Deulofeu bagged eight goals in 75 matches for the Toffees before they loaned him out to AC Milan three years ago. He then re-signed for Barca but ended up back in England at Watford after less than a year back at Camp Nou.

There is no doubt that he will have reservations of playing in the Championship and he may now be on his way back to Spain with Valencia keen.



Will Deulofeu leave Watford?