Cheltenham Town want to sign Doncaster Rovers’ Matty Blair this summer, as per a report by Gloucestershire Live.

The winger has emerged as a target for the Robins as they look to bounce back from their defeat in the League Two Play-Offs this past season.

Blair, who is 31 years old, could leave Doncaster after making just 12 league appearances in the last campaign.

The experienced wide man would be a useful acquisition for Michael Duff’s side and has played 473 games in his career to date.

Blair joined Donny in 2016 and helped the Yorkshire side win promotion from League Two in his first year at the club. He has since played a key part in them establishing themselves in League One and was part of their side who got in the top six last year.

However, he has fallen down the pecking order under Darren Moore and may move onto pastures new for more opportunities next season.

Blair started out in non-league with spells with the likes of Stratford Town, Bedworth United and AFC Telford United before York City snapped him up in 2011.

He helped York get to the Football League and has since stayed there with stints at Fleetwood Town, Northampton Town, Cambridge United and Mansfield Town.

Blair is versatile and can also play full-back if needed. Doncaster have a decision to make on his future at the club with Cheltenham looking to bring him to the fourth tier.

