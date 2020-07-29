Swansea City are leading the race to sign Manchester United midfielder James Garner on loan, according to a report by the Manchester Evening News.

Sheffield Wednesday are also interested in his services, whereas Cardiff City have poured cold water on speculation linking them with the youngster.

Garner, who is 19 years old, is likely to be loaned out by Manchester United next season to gain some first-team experience in the Championship. He is valued at £2.7 million on Transfermarkt.

He was born in Birkenhead but has risen up through the youth ranks with the Red Devils. He has been a key player for United at youth levels so far in his career and is being tipped for a big future in the game.

Garner was handed his senior debut in a Premier League fixture against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park in February 2019 before he was given a new deal at Old Trafford until 2022, with the option for a further year.

He made his European debut for Manchester United against Partizan in October 2019 and has since played five more times in all competitions for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

United face a big decision on where to loan him to in the next campaign. Swansea may well find themselves back in the Premier League if they win the Play-Offs which could have an impact on whether they lure him to the Liberty Stadium.

Sheffield Wednesday, on the other hand, will be in the second tier again and are in the hunt for some signings, as covered by The72.

