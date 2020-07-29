It has been a tough past few seasons for Oldham Athletic.

The North West side were relegated to League Two in 2018 and have been mid-table in the fourth tier since then.

Players, managers and coaches have been in and out the door every few months and the club is crying out for some stability.

Ex-Stevenage boss Dino Maamria became their manager in September last year and will be gearing up for his first full season in the charge next term.

Oldham fans will be wanting their side competing at the top end of the table and get back into League One. They were sat in 19th place when the past season was halted.

The new campaign is set to start on 12th September and the transfer window is open for the Latics to start strengthening.

