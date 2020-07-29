Leeds United’s promotion to the Premier League came after 16 years of pretty much misery. Indeed, some of that misery was abject, such was the depth of what was felt and how the state of the West Yorkshire club’s football.

Marcel Bielsa changed all of that and has totally reinvented the Whites in just two, short seasons. The players that he chooses need to be able to play his system to perfection. That is understandable, you wouldn’t enter a carthorse in the Grand National, for instance.

One key component is that Bielsa insists that his defenders are not only solid in their defensive duties but are also comfortable with the ball at their feet so that they can help with his ‘build from the back’ philosophy and facilitate the transition between defence and attack. One very important aspect of that this season was young loanee, Ben White.

However, such were the levels of Ben White’s displays for Leeds that he’s effectively priced himself out of their wallet. That means that he will need replacing; Leeds will need someone to play alongside captain Liam Cooper next season.

One player being linked from Argentina is 24-year-old centre-back Lucas Martinez Quarta. He was first linked by Argentinian publication Doble Amarillo who noted that he “is closely followed by Leeds of Marcelo Bielsa.”

Leeds will be following a lot of players, thanks to the bespoke scouting system that they use and there can be little doubt that Quarta will be one of those being looked at. He’s a youngster who has just completed his 4th campaign in River Plate’s first-team and he is a current Argentina international.

He has a release clause written into his current deal of €20m/£18.1m. However, news from Argentinian source El Intransigente suggests that he would be available for much less than that. Referring to interest from Real Betis, they state that the La Liga side “offer 12 million euros clean for 100% of the player’s transfer.” Put in layman’s terms, this means that Real Betis will offer a straight-up, single payment of around £10.9m to get the 24-year-old Argentine’s signature.

El Intransgiente says that this is an offer River Plate would find acceptable as it would help them pay debts. It is also an offer that serves another purpose. It tells Leeds United exactly what price they should be offering and in what manner it should be offered.

Should Leeds United be stealing a march on others and going for Lucas Martinez Quarta?