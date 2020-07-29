Leeds United were first linked to River Plate’s young defender Lucas Martinez Quarta by Argentine publication Doble Amarillo. According to El Intransigente, that interest from the Whites could be ended with definite interest from Spain and Real Betis.

24-year-old Quarta graduated into River Plate’s first-team set-up from their Under-20s at the start of July 2016. He was just 20 years old then, and now has four seasons of top-tier experience under his belt.

Since his promotion, the Argentine, with Italian heritage, has gone on to make 95 appearances with River Plate (5 goals/3 assists). 64 of these (2 goals/1 assist) have been in Argentina’s Superliga competition. He has also gone on to make his international debut for Argentina, featuring in two friendly games against Chile and Mexico.

Doble Amarillo reported that Quarta “is closely followed by Leeds of Marcelo Bielsa.” The process of thought behind this is that the Whites, newly promoted to the Premier League, will need to replace the impressive Ben White who is likely to return to parent club, Brighton. Such was White’s improvement in a season under Bielsa that his stock has risen beyond the extent of Leeds United’s wallet.

However, Quarta is a player who fits inside what the West Yorkshire side would consider buying. He has a release clause in his current deal that is set at €20m/£18m. However, El Instransigente state that Real Betis are set to play hardball with the Argentine outfit.

They state that Betis are set to “offer 12 million euros clean for 100% of the player’s transfer.” Put in layman’s terms, this means that Real Betis will offer a straight-up, single payment of around £10.9m to get the 24-year-old Argentine’s signature.

El Intransigente says that an offer of this level would be appealing to River Plate as it would allow them to pay off their debts.

Would a move by Leeds United for Lucas Martinez Quarta be a sensible one?