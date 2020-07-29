Portsmouth and Oxford United are set to battle for former Sunderland midfielder Ethan Robson according to Football Insider.

The central midfielder is available on a free transfer following his departure from the Black Cats and there is now a race to sign him from the two League One sides.

Robson spent last season on loan at Grimsby Town where he impressed and scored three goals in 16 appearances.

He has failed to establish himself at Sunderland and has found himself enjoying loan spells in recent times.

Oxford and Portsmouth were both embroiled in a play-off battle this season but missed out with Wycombe Wanderers gaining promotion to the Championship.

Robson has real versatility and can play anywhere across the midfield with both Pompey and Oxford seeing him as an ideal player to help them go one further next season as they look to once again push for promotion.

Sunderland have seen a whole host of faces depart the Stadium of Light with Jon McLaughlin, Kyle Lafferty and Jack Baldwin all completing moves away following the expiry of their contracts.

First team players Alim Ozturk, Duncan Watmore and Joel Lynch have also been released from the club.

Robson came through the academy at Sunderland but was limited to just 14 appearances during his time with the club and will now be looking to fully establish himself at a new club this summer.

With his experience in English football, Robson could prove to be a real coup for a League One side looking to make the step up to the Championship.

Would Ethan Robson be a good signing for Oxford United or Portsmouth?