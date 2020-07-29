Former Leeds United defender Danny Mills has suggested that the Whites should target Bournemouth trio Callum Wilson, Josh King and David Brooks following the Cherries’ relegation to the Championship in an interview with Football Insider.

Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa attended Bournemouth’s final game of the season against Everton where it was reported he could have been scouting players ahead of their Premier League return.

Eddie Howe’s side are in danger of losing a whole host of their star players due to their relegation to the second tier of English football and Mills has revealed which players he believes Bielsa may have had his eye on.

“They have players like Josh King that have done extremely well. Bielsa will only look at the players who would fit his style. Callum Wilson is a possibility as well as David Brooks,” Mills said.

“Wilson, King, Brooks – definitely. You would take all of those players if they became available at the right price. They would certainly do a job in the Premier League next season.”

Wilson had a less than impressive season for Bournemouth where he scored just nine goals in 39 appearances with injuries and a loss of form hampering his progress but there is little doubt that he has been a shining light overall during their Premier League tenure.

King scored six goals in 26 appearances with injuries taking their toll but he has also attracted interest from other Premier League sides meaning Bielsa will have to act fast if he is looking to secure the signature of the Norwegian striker.

Marcelo Bielsa will be eager to add reinforcements to his squad in preparation for their top-flight return and with Patrick Bamford having been heavily reliant upon, a striker will surely be top of the list of his priorities.

