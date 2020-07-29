Following the end of the season at West Bromwich Albion which saw them taste the success of promotion back to the Premier League, their attentions will now turn to player recruitment.

As reported by Birmingham Live, there are a number of high-profile departures which could have a huge bearing on their season in the top-flight.

There are four players whose contracts have expired and decisions will need to be made in regards to who is retained and who is allowed to depart.

Chris Brunt has already announced that he would be leaving the club at the end of the campaign, ending his 13 year association with the club.

Jonathan Bond’s contract was extended to the end of the season due to the Coronavirus and was utilised as second choice to number one goalkeeper Sam Johnstone.

Bond has found first-team football hard to come by in the league and has been restricted to cup appearances but West Brom will eager to decide on his future with third-choice keeper Ali Al Habsi having already departed.

Gareth Barry and Lee Peltier are the other two players whose contracts have expired and with both barely featuring for the Baggies it appears highly unlikely either will remain at the club.

LOANEES

In terms of loanees, Matheus Pereira should have his contract turned into a permanent one with it being triggered by a set number of appearances which will be a huge boost to West Brom considering his impact this season.

Filip Krovinovic has been on loan from Benfica and it has been reported that West Brom are keen to bring him back on a permanent basis but there was no clause in the loan contract making this an option meaning his future is somewhat ‘up in the air.’

Grady Diangana has had a huge impact at the Hawthorns and it is no secret that Slaven Bilic would love to have him at the club next season even if it means another loan spell but whether West Ham would allow him to leave again remains to be seen.

Another loanee who made a real difference in the second half of the campaign was Callum Robinson. Arriving from Sheffield United he added a real impetus and energy to the Albion attack.

Chris Wilder has revealed that discussions will take place over his future but with the Blades looking to recruit new additions, Robinson could well find himself down the pecking order at Bramall Lane and a permanent move to the Hawthorns isn’t out of the question.