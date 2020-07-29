St. Johnstone have made an offer to free agent winger Craig Conway, as per a report by the Scottish Sun.

The ex-Cardiff City and Blackburn Rovers man has been training with the Scottish side over the past few weeks.

Conway, who is 35 years old, was released by Salford City after the conclusion of the League Two season. He made 23 appearances for the Ammies in all competitions last term.

The wide man is a vastly experienced player who has played over 450 games in his lengthy career.

Conway started out in Scotland with spells at Ayr United and Dundee United before moving down the border to sign for Cardiff City in 2011. He became a key player for the Bluebirds and helped them gain promotion to the Premier League in his second season there.

He then left the Wales side on a permanent basis to join Blackburn Rovers after a loan spell at Brighton and Hove Albion.

Conway spent five years at Ewood Park, four of which were in the Championship and the other being a promotion campaign in League One in 2017/18.

He moved on from the Lancashire outfit last summer and had to wait until October before Salford offered him a route back into the game. Conway finds himself in the same position now but is set to be handed an opportunity by St. Johnstone now.

They start the new season on Saturday away to newly promoted Dundee United.



