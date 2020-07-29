According to Dutch source ForzaNEC, Leeds United’s interest in young NEC Nijmegen striker, Ole Romeny, is set to be rebuffed by the Dutch side.

Leeds United was in and amongst very good company and storied sides in their interest for 20-year-old Romeny reported Voetbal International in late June. They said that the Whites were joined by the likes of Manchester City, Juventus and Real Sociedad in their interest.

The youngster still has a deal with Nijmegen until June 2022. However, the length of a contract is never going to be a match for the depth of a pocket when it comes to how far an interested club is ready to push things.

Leeds United, bolstered by Premier League promotion and the Sky Sports TV riches this brings, would certainly have the money to firm up their interest. Of course, they are swimming in a pack that includes much deeper pockets than theirs hold when you consider the finances available to Manchester City and Juventus.

All that means nothing though, according to ForzaNEC’s reporting of the words of Rogier Meijer, one of the coaches at NEC Nijmegen. Meijer is adamant that youngster Romeny is going nowhere.

Speaking after recent training, he said:

“He made a good impression and looks solid and strong. He knows that it will be an important year for him. I am only satisfied with that. Will he still be leaving? No, I will keep him here.”

The above was said with “full conviction” so it should draw a line under any interest from the likes of Leeds United, Manchester City and Juventus et al. However, like was said earlier, deep pockets and serious interest are always a dangerous thing when put together.

Should Leeds United be looking at better than Romeny?