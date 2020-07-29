Sheffield United are planning a move for AFC Bournemouth goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, according to a report by The Sun.

The Blades will need a new ‘keeper for next season with Dean Henderson set to return to Manchester United and the Yorkshire side could turn to a familiar face.

Ramsdale, who is 22 years old, graduated from the Sheffield United academy and spent four years on the books at Bramall Lane.

The ex-England Under-21 international went onto make two first-team appearances for the Blades as a youngster but left three years ago when Bournemouth came calling.

He has spent time out on loan at Chesterfield and AFC Wimbledon since making the move down south but has now established himself as the Cherries’ number one this past season.

Ramsdale went onto play 36 times for Eddie Howe’s side as they were relegated to the Championship. However, his former club could now hand him a Premier League lifeline. He is valued at £11.25 million on Transfermarkt.

Bournemouth will face a battle to keep hold of some of their key assets this summer after their relegation. The likes of Callum Wilson, Josh King and Nathan Ake are bound to be attracting interest from elsewhere.

Sheffield United had an impressive first season back in the top flight but potentially losing Henderson will be a blow for Chris Wilder. Nevertheless, they may see Ramsdale as an ideal replacement for their number one jersey for the next campaign.

