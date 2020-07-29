Salford City have signed defender Jordan Turnbull on a free transfer, as announced by their official club website.

The ex-Swindon Town and Coventry City man has penned a two-year deal with the North West side.

Turnbull, who is 25 years old, scored five goals in 42 appearances in all competitions this past season to help Northampton Town gain promotion to League One. However, he parted company with the Cobblers earlier this month.

He is pleased to have signed for Salford and has told their website: “I’m very excited to be here, I’m happy it’s all sorted now. It’s been something that’s happened quite quickly but I’m excited for what’s to come.”

Turnbull has played over 250 games so far in his career and is a decent signing for Salford on a free.

He started out at Southampton but never made a senior appearance for the Saints. Instead, he spent two years ago on loan at Swindon Town and become a key player for the Robins.

Turnbull left the Saints on a permanent deal in 2016 for Coventry City and spent two years on the books with the Sky Blues, one of which he spent on loan in Scotland at Partick Thistle.

He then linked up with Northampton in January 2018 and went onto play 98 times for Keith Curle’s side before being released.

In other Salford, they are looking to sign ex-Rochdale star Ian Henderson on a two-year deal, as covered by The72.

