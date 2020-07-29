Charlton Athletic have rejected Luton Town’s first bid for Alfie Doughty, as detailed in a report by the Daily Mail.

The Hatters lodged a move of around £400,000 for the youngster but it has been turned down by Lee Bowyer’s side.

Luton are looking to kick-start their summer recruitment after securing their Championship status for next season. However, they will have to fork out more money to tempt Charlton into selling.

Nathan Jones is keen on handing Doughty a second tier lifeline after Charlton’s relegation to League One.

Doughty, who is 20 years old, broke into the Addicks’ first-team this past season and made 31 appearances for the London side in all competitions, chipping in with two goals.

He has risen up through the youth ranks at the Valley and made his senior debut in an EFL Cup tie against MK Dons in August 2018. He then gained his first taste of regular senior football on loan in non-league at Kingstonian a couple of months later.

The London-born man then spent time on loan in the National League at Bromley at the end of last year, scoring twice in nine games for the Hayes Lane side.

He then came back to Charlton and nailed down a first-team spot for the remainder of the campaign. He won the Addicks Young Player of the Year for last season.

In other Luton news, they need to resolve the futures of five first-team players, as covered by The72.



Should Luton make another bid?