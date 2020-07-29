Salford City want to secure an ambitious deal for Rochdale legend Ian Henderson, according to journalist Alan Nixon on Twitter (see tweet below).

Twitter: Salford. Having a real go. Close to a two year deal for Ian Henderson. Rochdale legend. (@reluctantnicko)

The Ammies are looking to sign the experienced forward on a two-year deal.

Henderson, who is 35 years old, is a free agent after being released by Rochdale at the end of the past season. He spent seven years with the Dale and scored 126 goals in 343 games for the Spotland club.

He could now switch to fellow North West side Salford as they continue their ambitious spending ahead of a potential promotion push from League Two.

Graham Alexander’s side have so far managed to bring in ex-Championship duo Nathan Clarke and Jason Lowe, as well as established fourth tiers players Ashley Hunter and Jordan Turnbull.

Henderson is a vastly experienced player in the Football League and has racked up over 600 appearances in his career to date.

The ex-England Under-20 international started out at Norwich City and broke into their first-team as a youngster before spells at Rotherham United and Northampton Town.

Henderson joined Luton Town in 2009 and played 12 times for the Hatters before making a surprise move to Turkey six months later to Ankaragücü.

He then returned to the UK ten years ago and had four seasons at Colchester United before rocking up at Rochdale. He has been the Dale’s key player since his move there but could now be Salford-bound.



Will Salford go up next season?