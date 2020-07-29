According to Uruguayan source El Observador, Leeds United are said to be considering a move for former Middlesbrough striker Cristhian Stuani who is lighting up Girona with his goals.

Stuani joined Middlesbrough for £2.7m in early August 2015, spending two seasons on Teesside before leaving to join then-La Liga side Girona in a £2.25m move.

The 33-year-old, 50-cap Uruguayan international has featured in 103 games for the Spaniards since his arrival at the club, scoring 70 goals. His 19 goals last season in La Liga were not enough to save Girona from relegation but his 29 this season have propelled them to the promotion playoffs, putting them on the brink of an instant return.

Stuani’s time in English football will stand him in good stead when it comes to playing in the Premier League. Additionally, one cannot help but be seduced by those 29 goals, albeit it at a lower level than what the Premier League would offer.

His first priority, says El Observador, is to aim to get Girona promoted back to La Liga. Then, says the Uruguayan source, “he will have to analyse offers” that are projected to come in for his services. 90MIN says that Stuani is “one of several names under consideration” as Leeds look to bolster their Premier League attack.

Stuani was an interest to Barcelona, according to Spanish publication Sport, in January 2019 with the Catalan giants who were interested in taking him to the Nou Camp. This interest was rebuffed by Girona and Stuani extended his deal at the club.

Leeds United will be left somewhat stretched thin if their reliance in the Premier League rests solely with Patrick Bamford. Behind him, the only recognised forward in the first-team set-up is Tyler Roberts before having to dip into the Under-23s for replacements.

