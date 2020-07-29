Watford are being linked with a move for Union Berlin striker Sebastian Andersson, as per German news outlet B.Z. Berlin.

The Hornets are in the hunt for some reinforcements to their squad following their relegation to the Championship.

Andersson, who is 29 years old, has impressed over the past two years for Union Berlin. He scored 13 goals in all competitions to help them win promotion to the Bundesliga in his first season at the club and replicated that goal tally in the top flight this past campaign.

The 6ft 3inc forward was prolific in his native country in the Allsvenskan in his early career with spells at Kalmar FF, Djurgardens IF and IFK Norrkoping before moving to Germany in 2017.

He spent a year with FC Kaiserslautern in the 2.Bundesliga and scored 12 goals for them before switching to Union Berlin.

Andersson is a decent option for Watford though the Hertfordshire side may have to face competition from Celtic to land his signature.

The Hornets are gearing up for a summer of transition after their five year stay in the Premier League came to an end. They are expecting plenty of interest in some of their key assets such as Troy Deeney, Gerard Deloufeu and Abdoulaye Doucoure.

They are also in need of a new manager to lead them in the second tier. The72 picked out five potential candidates they could consider this summer, including ex-Newcastle United and Brighton and Hove Albion boss Chris Hughton.

Should Watford target Andersson?