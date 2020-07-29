Last season was a tough one for Charlton Athletic both on and off the pitch.

Rewind to last year and the Addicks were promoted to the Championship in dramatic fashion after Patrick Bauer’s last-gasp winner over Sunderland at Wembley.

However, Lee Bowyer’s side struggled at the bottom of the second tier this past term and slipped back into League One on the final day of the season.

They will now have to press the reset button and try and go again in the next campaign.

It will be an interesting future at the Valley and they are in need of some reinforcements to their squad. In addition, the long-term future of Bowyer needs to be resolved.

With the new season on the horizon on 12th September, the transfer window is open once again and the Addicks will be back before they know it.

