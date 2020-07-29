Bolton Wanderers and Leyton Orient are interested in out of contract Dagenham and Redbridge defender Manny Onariase, as per a report by the Barking and Dagenham Post.

The centre-back’s deal with the National League side has now expired and he is currently a free agent.

Onariase, who is 23 years old, joined Dag & Red on loan in the 2018/19 season before they made his move there permanent last summer. He made 32 appearances for them this past season and chipped in with two goals.

The 6ft 2inc defender started his career at West Ham United and rose up through the youth ranks with the Hammers. However, he switched to fellow London side Brentford in January 2016.

Onariase never made a senior appearance for the Bees but did enjoy a loan spell at Cheltenham Town before leaving Griffin Park for Rotherham United three years ago.

The Croydon-born man played twice for the Millers and was loaned away from the Yorkshire side at Cheltenham again and then to Dagenham before the latter snapped him up last year.

Onariase could now be on his way back to the Football League after impressing in the fifth tier.

Bolton are being linked and have been busy since their relegation from League One. However, the Trotters will have to face competition from Leyton Orient for his signature though and their London location may be more admirable to Onariase.

In other Bolton news, they are after Sheffield United ‘keeper Jake Eastwood, as covered by The72.

