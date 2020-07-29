West Ham United striker Albian Ajeti is reportedly having ‘cold feet’ over a move to Celtic which could pave the way for West Bromwich Albion to swoop.

An insider at the Hammers has revealed that Ajeti is unsure over a switch to the SPL champions which is delaying the move and with West Brom also believed to be interested this could be a real boost to their chances of landing the striker.

The Swiss striker joined West Ham from Basel last summer but has failed to make an impact at the London Stadium despite having scored 37 goals in 75 appearances for Basel before his move to the Premier League.

Celtic boss Neil Lennon has been coy over the potential signing of Ajeti and latest reports from an inside source at the Hammers could highlight why.

It was going to be a loan to buy where the payment was made quite quickly. I have heard however that Ajeti himself is unsure whether he wants to join celtic and this is delaying the move https://t.co/77yOrXYd6O — ExWHUemployee (@ExWHUemployee) July 28, 2020

West Ham are looking to offload some of their squad players in order to raise funds with it believed that David Moyes has a ‘zero’ transfer budget in this summer’s transfer window.

Moyes must sell to buy at West Ham and various reports suggest his plans to do that have started with the likes of Felipe Anderson, Manuel Lanzini, Andriy Yarmolenko and Ajeti up for sale.

West Brom are looking to add striking reinforcements to their squad ahead of their return to the Premier League and a loan move or a permanent one could be beneficial to both the player and the club.

Ajeti was the subject of interest from the Baggies last summer but instead he opted for a move to the Hammers.

