Queens Park Rangers starlet Eberechi Eze is the subject of a five-way tussle for his signature involving West Ham United, Crystal Palace, Newcastle United, Aston Villa and West Brom according to The Guardian.

The Championship winger has enjoyed an impressive season with Rangers and is one of the most sought after players in the second tier with it looking increasingly likely that he will depart the London club.

It has been reported that West Ham are determined to win the race for Eze and could even offer Jordan Hugill – who has previously been on loan at QPR – as part of the deal.

However, David Moyes’ men face stiff competition for Eze with a whole host of other Premier League sides vying to sign him.

QPR are holding out for around £20million for their star player with the Hammers looking to offload Manuel Lanzini and Felipe Anderson in order to use those funds for the purchase of Eze.

Eze is one of the most exciting young players in the Championship and finished the season having scored 14 goals as well as providing countless assists throughout the course of the campaign.

West Ham aren’t pinning all of their hopes on Eze with them also seeking alternatives in the form of Brentford winger Said Benrahma, although a potential deal for him would depend on how the Bees perform in the second leg of their play-off semi-final.

There certainly seems to be plenty of takers for 22-year-old Eze and this potential transfer saga could indeed roll on for much of the summer.

Would Eberechi Eze be a good signing for West Ham?