Across the whole of the 2019/20 campaign, Leeds United were worthy winners of both the Sky Bet Championship and promotion to the Premier League. There was nothing lucky in either of these instances.

Promotion to the Premier League was sealed West Brom lost away at Huddersfield Town at the John Smith’s Stadium. 24 hours later and the Whites were confirmed as champions with Brentford losing to lowly Stoke City.

That is yesterday’s chip wrapping, as the saying goes, and thoughts of the club and fans turn to next season and the Premier League. It will be thoughts that will include the necessity to upgrade the playing squad. That is something that is beyond doubt.

New players will be needed to flesh out the Leeds United squad and to make the Whites competitive in the Premier League. Here are three players being linked with a move to Elland Road.

Nicolas Gonzalez (VfB Stuttgart – value £8.1m): Argentinian striker Gonzalez has already said that he doesn’t want to be at Stuttgart next season. His 14 goals played a large part in firing the German side back to the 1.Bundesliga at the first time of asking. Resigned to losing him, Kicker says that Stuttgart are thought to be asking for around €20m/£18.1m.



Florentino Luis (Benfica – value £16.2m): Florentino is seen as one of Portugal’s up-and-coming youngsters and is a defensive midfielder of some skill and tenacity despite being just 20 years old. The youngster has a massive €120m release clause written into his contract; such huge clauses are a common feature of Portuguese contracts. Leeds have met with his agent and Italian source TMW says that Leeds could be looking at a fee of €20-€30m/£18.1-£27.2m to land Florentino.

Juan Foyth (Tottenham Hotspur – value £12.15m): Argentinian Foyth is a popular figure amongst Leeds United transfer rumours. The youngster has been used beyond sparingly at Spurs this season and has seen others move ahead of him in terms of first-team reckoning. Linked again with Leeds today, The Sun says that United are readying to put together a £15m bid for him regardless of whether they keep Ben White or not.

