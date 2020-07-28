Leeds United are a side who will have to reshape their squad after promotion to the Premier League. What they have at their disposal is good, but it isn’t Premier League good – reinforcements are definitely needed. The Whites have been linked with many, including Wigan starlet duo Sean McGurk and Joe Gelhardt.

Both McGurk and Gelhardt are highly thought of at the DW Stadium but with administration eating away at the Latics, the Lancastrian side need to trim their cloth accordingly and some of their highly-prized youngsters are the first to see themselves in the headlights of bigger clubs.

Leeds United are said to have already met the higher-profile Gelhardt, written about here previously on The72, as they look to push through a move. They are also said to be interested in the younger McGurk, the Whites looking to being both to Elland Road.

The interest in them is still there and Leeds fans are beginning to ask about a timeframe when the deals will be done and then announced. One reporter being asked is The Sun’s Alan Nixon and this is what he had to say about the latest state of play:

Not finalised just yet https://t.co/O3zZZE7BY0 — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) July 28, 2020

Further questions are then fired at him about the closeness of the deals for the duo and these are his responses:

Have been for two weeks … https://t.co/ztU13QyCfC — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) July 28, 2020

It is obvious that the deals are not yet done, otherwise there would be an announcement. However, if what Nixon is saying is true, then Leeds United fans can rest assured that the chase for the talented striking duo is entering the end game and a double reveal cannot be that far away.

Should Leeds United be looking at players for Premier League and not youth?