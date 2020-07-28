According to news coming through from Sheffield Wednesday, Manchester City youngster Fisayo Dele-Bisharu has joined the Owls for an undisclosed fee. His signing is Wednesday’s first deal of the summer.

Youngster Dele-Bisharu had been at The Etihad since he was eight and was entering the last year of his contract with the Premier League giants. As with any youngster at a club such as the CItizens, finding a pathway to the first-team is often difficult with the path ahead blocked by a wealth of superstars.

He’s come up through the youth ranks at the Mancunian side featuring in 43 ganes for the Under-18s (4 goals/2 assists) and 18 games for the Under-23s (1 goal/1 assist) with a further 8 games (1 goal) coming as part of the Citizens UEFA Youth League side.

The 19-year-old has signed a three-year deal at Hillsborough and is looking forward to getting started at his new club.

On joining he said to the club website:

“I’m honoured to sign for Sheffield Wednesday and I’m excited to be here. I’m at an age now where I want to be playing first-team football and I am confident it will fall into place for me here.

I know there are other players in the same position but competition for places is a positive. My game is about power, strength and pace, I like to go box to box and I like taking on a shot too.”

Sheffield Wednesday will no doubt be looking for other signings as they plan towards next season.

