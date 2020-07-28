Tottenham Hotspur are admirers of Bournemouth midfielder David Brooks, according to the Evening Standard.

Spurs are also interested in the Cherries’ striker Callum Wilson after Eddie Howe’s side were relegated to the Championship.

Bournemouth will face a battle to keep hold of some of their prized assets over the coming weeks.

Brooks, who is 23 years old, joined them two years ago from Sheffield United and could be handed a Premier League lifeline this summer if Spurs decide to move for him.

The Wales international scored seven goals in 33 games for Bournemouth in his first season but spent the majority of the past campaign out injured as his side slipped into the second tier. Nevertheless, he fought back from the side lines and played seven league games in the end.

The Warrington-born man started his career as a youngster in the academy at Manchester City before crossing the Pennines six years ago to sign for Sheffield United.

He had a loan spell in non-league at FC Halifax Town before breaking into the Blades’ first-team. Brooks went onto play 37 games for the Yorkshire side before Bournemouth paid £11.5 million to sign him in 2018.

Brooks signed a new long-term contract with Howe’s side last year meaning they are under no pressure financially to cash in on him. However, it could be hard for them to block a top flight move for him if a big-money offer came in.

In other Bournemouth news, Spurs are also after Callum Wilson, as covered by The72.

Will Bournemouth keep Brooks?