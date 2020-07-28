According to Bristol Live’s Gregor MacGregor (tweet – below), Wigan manager Paul Cook is a serious contender for the vacant hotseat at Bristol City. He says that Cook has had an interview for the job.

We understand that Paul Cook has had an interview to become the next #BristolCity head coach. #wafc More coming up on @bristolcitylive — Gregor MacGregor (@GeeMacGee) July 28, 2020

Cook is still under contract at relegated Wigan. He managed to keep the Latics in the Sky Bet Championship only for their 12-point penalty for being placed into administration to relegate them after Barnsley’s last-gasp winner against Brentford.

Cook has been the manager at the DW Stadium since May 31 2017, when he took over the reins after leaving Portsmouth. He’s managed the Latics for 115 games, earning an average of 1.52 points-per-match.

His relegation with Wigan has been cruel on both him and the club. It only came about due to the 12-point penalty after the club’s owners put Wigan into administration a week after taking over. It is a relegation pending appeal but stands as it is in the meantime.

A measure of Cook the man came about when club staff were made redundant. He spent the day rining each and every one of them to speak to them personally. That action shows a level of integrity that goes a long way in football.

Bristol City has been without a manager since releasing Lee Johnson from his role at the club following disappointing results as the season just gone came to an end. Whilst he isn’t the only one interviewed, he stands an increased chance of being taken on with further news from MacGregor that Karl Robinson and Mike Flynn, two others linked, were not interviewed.

Would Paul Cook be a success at Bristol City?