Valencia want to sign Watford right-back Kiko Femenia, according to a report by the Watford Observer.

The La Liga side have appointed ex-Hornets boss Javi Gracia and he could reunite with his former defender this summer.

Femenia, who is 29 years old, has played for Watford since 2017 but his future at Vicarage Road is up in the air after their relegation to the Championship.

The Hertfordshire club face a battle to keep hold of a number of their key first-team players, such as Troy Deeney, Gerard Deloufeu and Abdolaye Doucoure.

Femenia signed for the Hornets three years ago from Alaves and has since made 84 appearances in English football, chipping in with two goals from defence along the way.

The Spaniard started his career at Hercules and broke into their senior side as a youngster before helping them win promotion to the Spanish top flight ten years ago.

He then had spells at Barcelona and Real Madrid’s B teams before spending six months at Alcoron in 2015.

Alaves snapped him up shortly after and he became a key player for the Basque-based outfit, helping them gain promotion to La Liga in his first year at the club.

Femenia left Spain for the first time to join Watford and has been a regular for the Hornets over the past three campaigns. However, after their relegation to the Championship, it appears his future could lie elsewhere now.

Valencia boss Gracia will be eager to boost his newly inherited and may turn to a familiar face.

