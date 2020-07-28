Derby County are now in the battle to sign Wigan Athletic’s Kieffer Moore according to a report from Football Insider.

Barring their appeal succeeding, Wigan are going to be relegated to Sky Bet League One. This alongside their administration means they need to cash in on as many of their players as possible in order to balance the books. Quite a lot of their young players have already departed but it will be their first-teamers who bring in the money the club need to keep running.

One of those players is Moore who has been attracting a lot of attention since the end of the season. He had been one of Wigan’s top players this season, scoring ten goals as the Latics came incredibly close to avoiding relegation, even though they had been given a 12-points deduction. Reports from earlier in the summer suggested that Millwall and QPR were interested in signing Moore with this particular report saying that they have already made bids for him.

But now they face stiff competition as Derby County are reported to be in the race to sign Moore. The Rams want some more firepower and ended up turning to Chris Martin in the second half of the season to help them get more goals. However, he might end up leaving this summer meaning that a new striker is definitely going to be needed at Pride Park. This means that Moore is going to be one of the most contested for strikers in the division which will be good for Wigan who want to get as much money as possible for him.

