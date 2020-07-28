Millwall are leading the race to sign Tottenham Hotspur’s Troy Parrott on loan according to a report from the London Evening Standard.

The 18-year-old striker is a potential star of the future for Tottenham and many see him as an eventual replacement for Harry Kane. But while he has already made a few appearances for Spurs, he needs more first-team football in order to become the player many believe he can be. Kane went out on several loan spells before he was able to become Tottenham’s star man.

This is why Tottenham are willing to loan him out this summer. And if they do that, it appears that he will be heading to Millwall. Several teams are said to be interested in signing Parrott but the most likely team to sign him are the Lions. Millwall are interested after Jayson Molumby, who has been on loan at the South London side and plays alongside Parrott for the Republic of Ireland U21s, gave him a glowing reference. They have the advantage in this race because Tottenham want to keep him within London.

It is unknown what other teams are interested in signing Parrott. There were teams interested in signing him back in the January transfer window but Tottenham elected to keep him at the club until the end of the season. Back then, there were reports that Charlton Athletic, QPR and Sheffield Wednesday wanted to sign the youth international striker. However a few months on, they may no longer be interested in signing him, leaving Millwall to lead the race to sign him.

Would Troy Parrott be a good signing for Millwall?