According to an article in The Sun, Leeds United are set to offer Tottenham Hotspur £15m for their Argentinian defender Juan Foyth in a move that isn’t dependent on Ben White leaving Elland Road.

10-cap Argentinian international Foyth has a contract that runs until the end of June 2022. However, some say that he is becoming frustrated with the lack of exposure to first-team football that he is getting at Spurs. This season has seen him make just four Premier League appearances for Jose Mourinho’s North London outfit, gaining just 65 minutes of on-pitch action.

In late-June, Football Insider’s Wayne Veysey stated that Leeds were: “monitoring the 22-year-old’s situation as he prepares to quit Tottenham this summer.” With The Sun’s article (above) that ‘monitoring’ seems to be true what with the West Yorkshire side set to offer Spurs £15m for Foyth’s services.

Whilst Foyth has suffered limited appearances and has been starved of game time, these have been added to by games in the Champions League (3 games-197 minutes). However, this is not regular enough football for a player of his stature with international ambitions.

Veysey, referenced ‘a Leeds source’ and said that Football Insider had been told that Bielsa had made contact with former Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino in order to glean some insider info on the youngster.

Now The Sun’s Paul Jiggins writes that the Whites “are lining up a £15m transfer swoop” for young Argentine Foyth and that this would come “regardless of whether they land Ben White” after his stellar loan from Brighton.

Leeds United fans still hold out faint hopes that they could land White on a permanent deal but Brighton is adamant that he remains their player and that manager Graham Potter is looking forward to working with him upon his return from Elland Road.

Should Leeds United be thinking of a £15m punt on Juan Foyth?