Fulham are the most likely team to sign Tottenham Hotspur’s Oliver Skipp but only if they do not get promoted according to a report from the London Evening Standard.

The 19-year-old midfielder is one of the best youngsters on the books at Tottenham and is expected to be a star player for them in future. Even head coach Jose Mourinho, someone who is known for not trusting young players or giving them a chance, has praised him, saying he is a future captain of the club.

Unfortunately for Skipp, who has recently committed to Tottenham by signing a four-year contract with the club, this hasn’t translated into first-team football for him. He has only played 105 minutes for Spurs this season and if he wants to become the Tottenham club captain like Mourinho expects of him in future, he needs to play regularly.

This is why he is set to be loaned out next season and Fulham are the side leading the race for him. Its an ideal move for Skipp as Cottagers head coach Scott Parker knows him well from when he was the youth coach at Tottenham. This is alongside the short distance between Tottenham and Fulham.

The only thing which could stop this move is whether Fulham get promoted or not. They are competing in the Sky Bet Championship play-offs and have got off to a good start by beating Cardiff City 2-0 in the opening leg of the semi-finals. But if they get promoted, Tottenham fear Skipp won’t get the first-team football he needs. This means that the young midfielder would be a consolation prize if Fulham fail to get promoted.

Would Oliver Skipp be a good signing for Fulham?