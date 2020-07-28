Sheffield Wednesday, Cardiff City, Swansea City and Doncaster Rovers will learn if they will be able to sign Manchester United’s James Garner this week according to a report from the Daily Mail.

The 19-year-old midfielder, who has been capped five times by the England U19s, is seen as one of Manchester United’s top young talents and has been the subject of a lot of interest this summer. It has been reported that four teams have been looking to sign him on loan this summer ahead of next season.

Sheffield Wednesday have been linked a lot to Garner though that interest may wane if they complete the signing of Fisayo Dele-Bashiru from Manchester City like expected. Cardiff City and Swansea City are keen to bring Garner to South Wales though with both teams being in the Sky Bet Championship play-offs, their interest might drop if they achieve promotion. Doncaster Rovers are the other side looking at Garner though they have a disadvantage being in Sky Bet League One.

And these teams will soon learn if they have a chance of being able to sign him on loan this season. Manchester United head coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is going to be deciding what his squad will look like next season. He is aware he might need a bigger squad than normal due to having more matches in a shorter time frame, meaning he might keep Garner around for extra depth. But he if decides that he is to be loaned out, these four sides might be able to grab the talented young midfielder for the season.

Would James Garner be a good signing for your team?