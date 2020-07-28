According to Italian source Tuttomercatoweb (TMW), Leeds United have met Bruno Carvalho Santos, the agent to Benfica starlet Florentino Luis. The reason behind this meeting was, said TMW, to thrash out an action plan to land the highly-rated 20-year-old.

20-year-old Florentino has been at current club Benfica since 2010, joining the Portuguese giants as an 11-year-old. He’s made his way up through the age groups at the club, breaking through into the first-team at the start of February 2019.

He’s since gone on to make 32 appearances for Benfica, including games in the Champions League competition. These first-team outings, 21 in the league, add to the 69 appearances for Benfica’s second-string set-up.

TMW state that Leeds have taken a discrete step-up of their interest to get ahead of the likes of Milan and Manchester United who are also thought to have yearnings for the Benfica starlet.

One key point that TMW make is that Leeds United could be looking at a fee of €20-€30m/£18.1-£27.2m to land Florentino. However, TMW add a phrase “to be seen with what formula” which suggests that the White might have been touching base with agent Santos on the kinds of financial package that his charge might expect upon any deal with the Whites being agreed.

TMW state that newly-promoted Leeds have not yet submitted an offer for the Benfica starlet but they do say “Leeds is proceeding with a plan.” That plan will be needed as they look to find a suitable figure that will be sufficient enough for Benfica to consider, bearing in mind that Florentino has a ‘hands-off’ release clause of €120m.

Is Florentino Luis the transfer target that Andrea Radrizzani is chasing in Europe?