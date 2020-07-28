Sheffield Wednesday need to sign plenty of strikers this summer.

If you watched the Owls in the restarted season, they often played well and created chances. They just failed with that final touch and getting the ball in the back of the net. Then they conceded and everything went to pot.

Strikers were a real weakness already for Wednesday and now they’ve lost pretty much all of them. Fernando Forestieri, Steven Fletcher and Sam Winnall have already left the club. It appears that Atdhe Nuhiu will be also be leaving at the end of his contract. Wednesday’s loan signings of Connor Wickham, Josh Windass and Alessio da Cruz have also headed back to their parent clubs.

This means that the only contracted striker that Wednesday have is Jordan Rhodes, a player they have been trying to get rid of for a while. So they definitely need to sign some new strikers.

Here are some free agent strikers Wednesday could sign. A warning though, the striker free agent market is pretty week this year.