Plymouth Argyle have signed Luke McCormick from Swindon Town as confirmed by the club website, marking the third time he has joined the team.

The 36-year-old goalkeeper came through the Plymouth academy and would go on to make over 100 appearances for them before he was released in 2008 due to well-publicized off the field circumstances. After stints with Truro City and Oxford United, he returned to the club in 2013 and would go on to be a key player for them once again. He left in 2018 and would spend two years at Swindon Town.

And now McCormick is back at Plymouth for a third spell with the club. He had been offered a new deal by Swindon but elected to turn it down to return to the club where it all started for him. That was even though the Robins were crowned as the champions of Sky Bet League Two after the season was ended due to the Coronavirus. Instead, he’ll be hoping to keep Plymouth in Sky Bet League One after they also got promoted, though it will be tough for him to get the number one spot from Mike Cooper.

Following the completion of the move, Plymouth head coach Ryan Lowe said: “We are very pleased to have been able to bring Luke back to the club.

“He has got great experience, it’s obviously a club close to his heart, and he is a favourite of the Green Army.

“We feel Luke will provide good competition with Mike Cooper for the first-team position.”

