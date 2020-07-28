According to Italian source Tuttomercatoweb (TMW), Leeds United have picked up the pace in their pursuit of Portuguese starlet Florentino Luis by holding talks with his agent.

20-year-old Florentino has been at current club Benfica since 2010, joining the Portuguese giants as an 11-year-old. He’s made his way up through the age groups at the club, breaking through into the first-team at the start of February 2019.

He’s since gone on to make 32 appearances for Benfica, including games in the Champions League competition. These first-team outings, 21 in the league, add to the 69 appearances for Benfica’s second-string set-up.

TMW state that Leeds United are attempting to do things on the quiet with a move for Florentino as they attempt to revive interest they first made in February. After a series of remote meeting, Leeds United finally met Bruno Carvalho Santos, Florentino’s agent last week.

The purpose of this meeting, said TMW, was “to understand the action plan” that would be needed to land the exciting youngster and bring him to the Premier League. The need for secrecy on Leeds’ part is understandable.

As well as being the subject of Leeds United interest. TMW warns that United will “have to guard against Milan” who is said to favour the Portuguese youngster with Real Betis said not to be thinking of a move. They will also need to be aware of interest from Manchester United who has been linked with the youngster as well.

TMW state that newly-promoted Leeds have not yet submitted an offer for the Benfica starlet but they do say “Leeds is proceeding with a plan.”

Should Leeds United seriously go in for Benfica starlet Florentino Luis?