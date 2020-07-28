Celtic are weighing up a move for recently released Sheffield Wednesday striker Steven Fletcher, as per a report by the Scottish Sun.

The experienced forward is on the Hoops’ transfer wish list as they look to bolster their squad this summer.

Neil Lennon’s side are looking to add more firepower to their attack and are also after Albian Ajeti and Ivan Toney from West Ham United and Peterborough United respectively.

Fletcher, who is 33 years old, is a free agent after leaving Sheffield Wednesday after four years with the Championship. He is believed to have a lot of interest in him and will have to decide his next move.

The Scotland international was a key player for the Owls and scored 38 goals in 136 games for the Yorkshire outfit.

Fletcher hasn’t played in his native country for 11 years. He left Hibernian to join Burnley in 2009 and has since also played for the likes of Wolves and Sunderland, as well as a brief stint in France at Marseille on loan.

Celtic could now bring him back above the border and Lennon has said, as per the Scottish Sun: “He’s on a long list of players that I am sure a lot of clubs are looking at.”

Fletcher would give the Glasgow side more options and depth up front and something different to what they already have. They are looking to further assert their dominance of Scottish football ahead of Rangers again next season by winning yet another title.

