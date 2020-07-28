As per a report from the Daily Record, Oxford United are ‘still interested’ in signing former Luton Town man Stephen O’Donnell.

Former Luton Town man and Scotland international Stephen O’Donnell is a free agent after his release earlier this summer. He departed Scottish club Kilmarnock and is on the lookout for a new club.

As covered here on The 72, he has previously said that he would be open to a move to the Championship. Oxford United tried to strike a deal for the defender in January and now, it has emerged that the U’s interest in O’Donnell is still ongoing, as per the Daily Record.

Still without a club, O’Donnell moved to speak about his situation. The 28-year-old has said he is still relaxed about his future, reiterating his ambition to play in the Championship. He said:

“I’m pretty relaxed just now. I think the biggest worry will be if I start seeing increased activity on the sports channel ticker-tape saying ‘just signed… done deal…Then I’ll be thinking there is movement.

“But I’ve been in football long enough to know plenty of teams can be interested – the only thing that matters is an offer. Lots of people can say they like you or even that they want to sign you but until you have that bit of paper in front of you there’s no point in getting carried away.

“I’ve been there before when I was younger and you think you might be getting something but it doesn’t materialise. Until I get that bit of paper then I’ll just keep calm. There’s no rush.

“I feel a wee bit like I have unfinished business in England – I didn’t feel I did myself as much justice as I should have done. I would love to see if I was good enough to play in the Championship.

“I’m still pretty relaxed though. I think it’s dangerous to put a timeframe on it because if I do but then that comes and goes then I start to panic.”

Since leaving Luton Town in 2017, O’Donnell has gone on to play 11 times for the Scottish national team. In his time with Kilmarnock, the 28-year-old notched up 122 appearances for the club, scoring seven goals and providing 12 assists in the process.

Oxford United fans, would you welcome a move for the Scotland international this summer? Let us know what you think in the poll at the bottom of the page.

