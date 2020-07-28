Salford City are interested in signing Birmingham City’s Lee Camp according to a report from journalist Alan Nixon.

Camp, who has been capped nine times by Northern Ireland, is a veteran goalkeeper who has played for many teams across the country. He is best known for his spells at Derby County and Nottingham Forest. The 35-year-old goalkeeper was both teams number ones for a serious amount of time, helping him to be liked on both sides of the East Midlands. He has also played for the likes of Norwich City, Bournemouth and Rotherham United.

Most recently, Camp has been at Birmingham City having signed for them in 2018. He would become their first team goalkeeper over the two years he was at the club, making 80 appearances in the process. However, his contract is set to expire in the summer and it appears that Birmingham might decide on a different option going into next season.

That means Camp will need a new club and it appears that he might end up at Salford City. The club are looking for a new goalkeeper and have a few names they are considering making a move for. One of those players appears to be Camp if this report is to be believed. While it wouldn’t be a long term solution as Camp must be getting close to his retirement at this point, he is a reliable shot-stopper and would be one of the better keepers in Sky Bet League Two should he complete a move to Salford.

