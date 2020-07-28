Norwich City midfielder Todd Cantwell is on the ‘radar’ of Tottenham Hotspur, as detailed in Football.London’s Q and A with Spurs correspondent Alasdair Gold.

Jose Mourinho’s side are also interested in Norwich defender Max Aarons.

The Canaries are vulnerable to losing some of their key players following their relegation back to the Championship and will be bracing themselves for interest.

Cantwell, who is 22 years old, is valued at £18 million on Transfermarkt and will no doubt be linked with a move back to the Premier League.

The England Under-21 international impressed for Daniel Farke’s men this past season despite them finishing rock bottom. He scored seven goals in 40 appearances in all competitions.

Cantwell is from Norfolk and rose up through the youth ranks at Carrow Road. He gained his first taste of senior football on loan in Holland at Fortuna Sittard during the first-half of the 2017/18 season.

He then returned to Norwich and was handed his first start for the club in an EFL Cup tie against Stevenage. He has since made 67 appearances for the East Anglian outfit and has chipped in with eight goals from midfield.

His contract expires in 2022 meaning Norwich are under no pressure to sell him just yet. However, it may be tough for them to stand in the way of a potential move to Spurs if the London side make a bid for him this summer.

The Canaries will face a tough ask in keeping hold of him over the coming months.

Will Norwich keep Cantwell?