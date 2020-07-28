If Fulham want to sign January transfer target Alfie Doughty from Charlton Athletic, they must move now.

As covered here on The72, Fulham held interest in Charlton Athletic starlet Alfie Doughty in the January transfer window. The Addicks held on to Doughty and reports have emerged in recent months claiming the club have made efforts to try and tie the youngster down to a new deal.

However, amid Charlton’s relegation to League One, it is feared that Doughty is one of the club’s prized assets that could be sold. Manager Lee Bowyer said to London News Online he fears Doughty could depart if the right offer comes in, saying:

“If someone comes for Dillon [Phillips] then with the club’s state at the moment are you telling me they are not going to sell him? Of course they will. They are going to sell Alfie {Doughty] as well.”

Not long after Bowyer’s comments, it has emerged that Luton Town are in for Doughty, also covered here on The72.

With Luton Town keen on Doughty, Fulham will need to move soon if they want to bring the youngster to Craven Cottage. Bowyer’s words imply a sale is highly likely and given the Addicks’ situation, they may not be in the mood to wait around.

Fulham have enjoyed success in building young talents recently, with Harvey Elliott the perfect example. Their business so far this summer indicates they are looking to replicate this success, signing Scottish starlet Kieron Bowie and former PSG youngster Ziyad Larkeche. A move for Doughty could see them do the same.

Doughty’s performances for Charlton Athletic show he has a big future in the game. The 20-year-old was thrust into the side in the wake of the Addicks’ injury crisis and maintained a spot in Bowyer’s senior side, featuring 29 times in the Championship, scoring two goals and laying on three assists in the process.

It would be a worthwhile move for Fulham to bring Doughty in this summer. They could build him up to become a first-team player for years to come but with Luton Town making a bid, they will need to come in with an offer sooner rather than later

Fulham fans, do you want to see the club make a summer swoop for Doughty? Let us know what you think in the poll at the bottom of the page.

In other Fulham news, one of the club’s loan stars has made an admission regarding his immediate future – find out what he had to say here.

Should Fulham sign Alfie Doughty this summer?