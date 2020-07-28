Mansfield Town have completed the signing of Rollin Menayese from Bristol Rovers for an undisclosed fee as confirmed by the club website.

The 22-year-old defender started his career in the Cardiff City but was unable to break through into the first team there. After his release from the Bluebirds, he headed into non-league football and would play for Weston-Super-Mare. It was at the seaside town where his career would get going and he impressed enough to earn a move to Bristol Rovers. He would make 16 appearances for the Gasheads during his three years there and had loan spells at Swindon Town and Aldershot Town.

Now, Menayese has left the club and signed for Mansfield, signing a two-year contract with the Stags. Mansfield were very close to being relegated back into non-league football this season and will be hoping getting a young talented defender will keep them out of that battle next season. The move will reunite Menayese with their head coach Graham Coughlan who worked with him at Bristol Rovers when he was manager there.

Following the signing of Menayese, Coughlan said: “Rollin is a centre half who we have worked with before. We feel he can make us stronger and hopefully become a big player at Mansfield.

“We have a development project on our hands with Rollin. He wants to push his career to the next level, and he can do that with us here at Mansfield.

“He’s a right-footed centre-half who is big, strong and quick. He’s a powerful, no-nonsense defender.”

Will Rollin Menayese be a good signing for Mansfield Town?