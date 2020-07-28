Barnsley are expecting a ‘ton of interest’ in their manager Gerhard Struber after his impressive start to life in England, as per a report by the Yorkshire Post.

Not many knew much about him when he took the Tykes job in November last year but he has quickly become a popular figure at Oakwell.

Struber, who is 41 years old, kept the Yorkshire side in the Championship against the odds.

The Austrian boss managed in the youth set-up at Red Bull Salzburg prior to spells at FC Liefering and Wolfsberger before rocking up as an unknown quantity at Barnsley.

His contract with the Tykes expires in 2022 and he has returned to Austria now for some reflection before returning and planning for next season in the second tier.

Barnsley’s chief executive Dane Murphy has said, as per the Yorkshire Post: “He is obviously going to gain some traction with the way we played towards the end of the year and how he was able to help and develop our young players and never once complaining and continuing to believe.

“Of course, he is going to garner a ton of interest. But he is our manager and is on a multi-year contract and we look forward to what he can do with this group next year in the Championship.”

Next season is just around the corner on 12th September and the transfer window is open meaning Barnsley will be back to business before they know it.

They are in need of some signings and Struber will no doubt look to bring in some more of his own players in.

How will Barnsley do next season?