Fleetwood Town are closing in on the signing of Rochdale’s Callum Camps according to a report from Football Insider.

The 24-year-old midfielder, who has been capped once by the Northern Ireland U21s, has only ever played for Rochdale. He came through their youth team and has since become a star player for the club. Since making his senior debut for the club all the way back in 2013, Camps has gone on to make over 200 appearances for the Lancashire club.

But now on the back of an impressive season where he was able to score six goals and make seven assists in 28 appearances, Camps is going to be leaving the confines of Spotland. With his contract ending this year, he is leaving the club and going to see what he can do outside of Greater Manchester.

Camps won’t be travelling too far if this report is to be believed. It states here that the midfielder will be heading to the Lancashire coast and signing for Fleetwood. The Cod Army missed out on promotion after losing in the Sky Bet League One play-offs and are looking to strengthen in order to make sure they don’t lose out next year.

And in order to make sure they finally get to the Sky Bet Championship, Fleetwood are close to signing Camps. They already have a strong midfield, especially after the confirmation that veteran Glenn Whelan had signed a new contract with the club, and bringing in the talented young midfielder will make it even better.

